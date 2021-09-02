Clarius Group LLC Makes New Investment in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,713,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $675,686,000 after purchasing an additional 72,260 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 3,223,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,262,000 after purchasing an additional 173,475 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,178,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,380,000 after purchasing an additional 156,111 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,530,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,566,000 after purchasing an additional 210,524 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.20.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $119.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $74.82 and a 12 month high of $119.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.15.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 111.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 88.04%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

