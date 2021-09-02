Clarius Group LLC Purchases 1,060 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 15,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 10.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 15.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

In related news, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 109,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $1,106,539.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 281,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,817.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BB opened at $11.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. BlackBerry Limited has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $28.77.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.04 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 61.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

BlackBerry Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

