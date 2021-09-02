Clarius Group LLC Takes Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $40.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.12. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

