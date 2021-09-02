Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.75 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, based in San Antonio, TX, is a global leader in outdoor advertising displays in countries across continents. In the United States, the company operates advertising displays and has a presence of the top DMA regions. It manages a large portion of Spectacular Displays in Times Square as well as Airport, Taxi and Mall advertising worldwide. Adshel is the company’s International street furniture division. “

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

CCO has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. lifted their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.68.

Clear Channel Outdoor stock opened at $2.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.31. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $3.05.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, CAO Jason Dilger sold 23,006 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $57,284.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 201,029 shares in the company, valued at $500,562.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 49.6% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 202,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 67,224 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,160,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 1.2% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,274,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 14,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $52,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.