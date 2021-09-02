Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Major Shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore Sells 213,203 Shares

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 213,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $1,468,968.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CLSD stock opened at $6.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.85. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $7.73. The firm has a market cap of $399.11 million, a P/E ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 1.48.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 540.08% and a negative return on equity of 172.83%. The business had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.74 million. On average, research analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush upped their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.65.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 214.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

