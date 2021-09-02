Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Major Shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore Sells 213,203 Shares

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 213,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $1,468,968.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
CLSD stock opened at $6.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.85. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $7.73. The firm has a market cap of $399.11 million, a P/E ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 1.48.
Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 540.08% and a negative return on equity of 172.83%. The business had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.74 million. On average, research analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 214.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Clearside Biomedical
Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.
See Also: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.