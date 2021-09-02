Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Major Shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore Sells 99,400 Shares of Stock

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 99,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $701,764.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of CLSD opened at $6.71 on Thursday. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.11 million, a P/E ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average of $3.85.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 172.83% and a negative net margin of 540.08%. The company had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.74 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLSD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearside Biomedical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 208.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter worth $25,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter valued at $82,000. 33.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

