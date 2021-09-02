Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Major Shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore Sells 99,400 Shares of Stock

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 99,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $701,764.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of CLSD opened at $6.71 on Thursday. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.11 million, a P/E ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average of $3.85.
Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 172.83% and a negative net margin of 540.08%. The company had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.74 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 208.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter worth $25,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter valued at $82,000. 33.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Clearside Biomedical Company Profile
Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.
Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker
Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.