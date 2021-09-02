ClinTex CTi Trading Up 1% Over Last Week (CTI)

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, ClinTex CTi has traded up 1% against the dollar. One ClinTex CTi coin can currently be bought for $0.0622 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ClinTex CTi has a market cap of $7.12 million and $666,561.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ClinTex CTi

ClinTex CTi (CTI) is a coin. It launched on June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 114,445,175 coins. ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ClinTex CTi is clintex.medium.com . The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ClinTex CTi is clintex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

Buying and Selling ClinTex CTi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClinTex CTi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClinTex CTi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ClinTex CTi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

