Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Short Interest Down 15.4% in August

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,940,000 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the July 29th total of 14,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
NET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KGI Securities began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.13.
In other Cloudflare news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.98, for a total value of $4,247,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $4,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,296.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 947,789 shares of company stock valued at $102,115,055. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Cloudflare stock traded up $1.75 on Thursday, hitting $128.61. 2,171,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,895,331. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.82 and a beta of 0.04. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $129.67.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. Research analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.
Cloudflare Company Profile
CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
