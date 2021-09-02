Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.040-$-0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $165 million-$166 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $157.44 million.Cloudflare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.120-$-0.110 EPS.

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded up $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $127.97. The stock had a trading volume of 18,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905,576. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.82 and a 200 day moving average of $90.92. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $129.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.90 and a beta of 0.04.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. Equities analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NET shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Cloudflare from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research cut Cloudflare from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $111.97 to $105.52 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cloudflare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.13.

In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $4,123,587.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $4,680,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,296.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 947,789 shares of company stock valued at $102,115,055 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cloudflare stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 120.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 9.20% of Cloudflare worth $3,040,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

