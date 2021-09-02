CloudMD Software & Services’ (DOCRF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated their buy rating on shares of CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a C$4.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a C$3.50 target price on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Stephens began coverage on CloudMD Software & Services in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

OTCMKTS DOCRF opened at $1.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.62. CloudMD Software & Services has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $2.61.

CloudMD Software & Services, Inc operates as an investment company with interests in healthcare and rehabilitation services. It operates through Healthcare Industry segment. The company was founded on September 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

