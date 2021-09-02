CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) SVP Sells $49,911.40 in Stock

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $49,911.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CMS Energy stock traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $65.53. 57,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,133,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $67.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.19.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.17%.

Several research firms recently commented on CMS. Vertical Research downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.71.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in CMS Energy by 722.2% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in CMS Energy by 342.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth $45,000. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

