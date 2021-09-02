CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 1,819.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,569 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.10% of CNX Resources worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after purchasing an additional 752,984 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 84.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 150,217 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 68,879 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 204.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 28,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 69.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

NYSE CNX opened at $11.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CNX Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.44.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. Research analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

CNX Resources Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.