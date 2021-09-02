Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,339 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,808,879 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $922,510,000 after purchasing an additional 432,664 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,193,327 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $796,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,316 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,216,795 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $640,003,000 after purchasing an additional 142,082 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,831,638 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $542,419,000 after purchasing an additional 530,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.2% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,646,044 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $460,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $76.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.21. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $199,789.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,896 shares of company stock valued at $414,605. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. Societe Generale raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.69.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.