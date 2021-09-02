Colonial Trust Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Colonial Trust Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.8% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN stock opened at $3,479.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,459.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,316.74. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,177 shares of company stock valued at $13,783,642 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.