Colonial Trust Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Colonial Trust Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.8% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.
AMZN stock opened at $3,479.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,459.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,316.74. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,177 shares of company stock valued at $13,783,642 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
