Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Shares Gap Down to $7.08

Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.08, but opened at $6.92. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP shares last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 860 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBS. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 2,831.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 62,398 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 237.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 100,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 70,477 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. 13.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

