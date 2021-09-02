Comparing SPX (NYSE:SPXC) & NN (NASDAQ:NNBR)

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) and NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares SPX and NN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPX 8.95% 19.19% 5.39% NN 32.94% 5.90% 1.50%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SPX and NN, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPX 0 0 4 0 3.00 NN 0 1 1 0 2.50

SPX presently has a consensus target price of $74.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.68%. NN has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.84%. Given NN’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NN is more favorable than SPX.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.9% of SPX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.0% of NN shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of SPX shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of NN shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SPX and NN’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPX $1.56 billion 1.80 $97.20 million $2.80 22.08 NN $427.53 million 0.55 -$100.59 million ($0.16) -34.13

SPX has higher revenue and earnings than NN. NN is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SPX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

SPX has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NN has a beta of 3.31, meaning that its share price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SPX beats NN on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets. The Detection and Measurement segment engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs underground pipe and cable locators and inspection equipment, bus fare collection systems, communication technologies, and specialty lighting. The Engineered Solutions segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services transformers for the power transmission and distribution market, as well as process cooling equipment and rotating and stationary heat exchangers for the power generation and industrial markets. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors. The Power Solutions segment designs and produces a broad range of high-precision metal and plastic components, assemblies, and finished devices used in applications ranging from power control to flight control, and for military devices. The company was founded by Richard D. Ennen in October 1980 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

