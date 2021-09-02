Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Short Interest Update

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 345,600 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the July 29th total of 305,100 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPSI. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.

In other news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $100,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,054,592.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $33,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,037.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,800 shares of company stock worth $391,802 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,065,000 after purchasing an additional 95,199 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,136,000 after acquiring an additional 18,370 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 561,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,490,000 after acquiring an additional 32,089 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,087,000 after acquiring an additional 25,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

CPSI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.75. 419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.67 million, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.02. Computer Programs and Systems has a 1 year low of $24.57 and a 1 year high of $36.57.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 6.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

