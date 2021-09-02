Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.75 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded select-service, extended stay and limited service hotels. Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc., formerly known as Supertel Hospitality, Inc., is based in Norfolk, United States. “

Shares of Condor Hospitality Trust stock opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. Condor Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $86.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.60.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.58). Condor Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 33.97% and a negative net margin of 53.13%. On average, analysts predict that Condor Hospitality Trust will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust by 21.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth about $97,000. 14.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Condor Hospitality Trust

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment and ownership of select-service, limited-service, extended stay and compact full service hotels. The firm also engages in the business of owning equity interests in hotel properties The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Norfolk, NE.

