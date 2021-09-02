Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-1.070-$-1.050 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $347 million-$351 million.Confluent also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.240-$-0.230 EPS.
CFLT stock opened at $53.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.43. Confluent has a 1-year low of $37.71 and a 1-year high of $59.98.
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $88.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.48 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Confluent stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 767,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,452,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of Confluent at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Confluent Company Profile
Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.
