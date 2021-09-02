Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-1.070-$-1.050 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $347 million-$351 million.Confluent also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.240-$-0.230 EPS.

CFLT stock opened at $53.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.43. Confluent has a 1-year low of $37.71 and a 1-year high of $59.98.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $88.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.48 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CFLT. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Confluent from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Confluent has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.91.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Confluent stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 767,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,452,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of Confluent at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

