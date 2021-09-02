Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $418.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.74 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Conn’s stock opened at $26.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $768.01 million, a PE ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.59. Conn’s has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $31.48.

In other news, Director Oded Shein sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $180,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,841.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder W. R. Jr. Stephens sold 9,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $239,625.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,684 shares in the company, valued at $568,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,981 shares of company stock worth $2,136,972. 4.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Conn’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 389.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,546 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.13% of Conn’s worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CONN. TheStreet upgraded Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Conn's Company Profile

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

