Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Conn’s had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $418.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CONN stock opened at $26.16 on Thursday. Conn’s has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.48.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CONN shares. TheStreet raised Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Oded Shein sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $180,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,841.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Todd Renaud sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $144,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,229.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,981 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,972. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Conn’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 389.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,546 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.13% of Conn’s worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 55.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Conn’s

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

