ConocoPhillips to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.06 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings of $5.06 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.99. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.37 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on COP. Truist boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet raised ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.81.

NYSE:COP opened at $54.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,250,693,000 after purchasing an additional 16,936,808 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,066,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258,117 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $364,105,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 536.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,307,791 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,071,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

