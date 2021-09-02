Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has received an average rating of “Sell” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.44.

ED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3,172.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,272,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,692,000 after buying an additional 3,172,330 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,145,000 after buying an additional 2,946,774 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 253.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,075,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,284,000 after buying an additional 1,489,003 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,762,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,198,000. Institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $76.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.69. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $83.92. The stock has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.16%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.