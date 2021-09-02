Contrasting FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) & Lufax (NYSE:LU)

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) and Lufax (NYSE:LU) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for FG New America Acquisition and Lufax, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FG New America Acquisition 0 1 4 0 2.80 Lufax 1 3 8 0 2.58

FG New America Acquisition presently has a consensus price target of $11.40, suggesting a potential upside of 28.38%. Lufax has a consensus price target of $15.85, suggesting a potential upside of 83.06%. Given Lufax’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lufax is more favorable than FG New America Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.5% of FG New America Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Lufax shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares FG New America Acquisition and Lufax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FG New America Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Lufax 26.34% 18.61% 5.82%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FG New America Acquisition and Lufax’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FG New America Acquisition N/A N/A -$8.04 million N/A N/A Lufax $7.98 billion 2.67 $1.79 billion $0.95 9.12

Lufax has higher revenue and earnings than FG New America Acquisition.

Summary

Lufax beats FG New America Acquisition on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FG New America Acquisition

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions. Lufax Holding Ltd was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

