Contrasting Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) & SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT)

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) and Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SiriusPoint and Kemper, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiriusPoint 0 0 0 0 N/A Kemper 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kemper has a consensus price target of $75.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.05%. Given Kemper’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kemper is more favorable than SiriusPoint.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SiriusPoint and Kemper’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiriusPoint $889.79 million 1.75 $143.52 million N/A N/A Kemper $5.21 billion 0.83 $409.90 million $6.57 10.37

Kemper has higher revenue and earnings than SiriusPoint.

Volatility and Risk

SiriusPoint has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kemper has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.1% of SiriusPoint shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.8% of Kemper shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of SiriusPoint shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Kemper shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SiriusPoint and Kemper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiriusPoint 24.30% 20.49% 5.85% Kemper 5.00% 4.20% 1.28%

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond. The company is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Kemper

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance. The Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance segment sells automobile, homeowners, and other personal insurance. The Life and Health Insurance segment provides financial security for loved ones, as well as financial protection from healthcare. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

