Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Short Interest Update

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 163,200 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the July 29th total of 143,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

CTSDF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.75 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.45.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. engages in combining accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to customers. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

