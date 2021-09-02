Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 577,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $15,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OFC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at $98,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 36.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 4,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,545.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $237,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

OFC opened at $28.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $30.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 13.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

