Costco Wholesale Co. Same-Store Sales Increase by 14.2% in August, Stock Climbs by 0% (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale’s (NASDAQ:COST) same-store sales increased by 14.2% during the month of August. Costco Wholesale’s shares rose by 0% in the first day of trading following the report.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price (up from $475.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday. boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $430.46.

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,622.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $4.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $460.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $460.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $426.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $384.90. The company has a market cap of $203.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

