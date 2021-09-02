Creative Planning Acquires 118,595 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Creative Planning grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 167.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 189,532 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,595 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.09% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 10.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,162,113 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $35,226,000 after purchasing an additional 291,980 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 21.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,047,926 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $33,954,000 after purchasing an additional 546,563 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter worth $205,570,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter worth $7,828,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 9.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 527,676 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,878,000 after acquiring an additional 43,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUV opened at $11.67 on Thursday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $11.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.40.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

