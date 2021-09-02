Creative Planning Cuts Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Creative Planning lessened its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,729 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LW. Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 303.0% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

LW opened at $65.58 on Thursday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.65 and a one year high of $86.41. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.20.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.52%.

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.65 per share, with a total value of $147,666.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

