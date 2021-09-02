Creative Planning Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,707 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in American International Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,687,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,457,000 after acquiring an additional 104,826 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in American International Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American International Group by 309.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 17,875 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of American International Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 234,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,119,000 after buying an additional 7,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.15.

American International Group stock opened at $54.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $55.50.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

