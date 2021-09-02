Creative Planning Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 137.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,611 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lincoln National by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 42,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Lincoln National by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Lincoln National by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 8,470 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. upped their price target on Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $67.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.21. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $71.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.75%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

