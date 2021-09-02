Creative Planning Reduces Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,935 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,064,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,260 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,661,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,166 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,600,000 after acquiring an additional 52,804 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,695,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,672,000 after purchasing an additional 35,243 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,591,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,254,000 after purchasing an additional 134,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $97.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.97. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $75.45 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.53.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

