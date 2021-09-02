Credit Intelligence Limited (ASX:CI1) Insider Ka Sek (Jimmie) Wong Purchases 6,000,000 Shares

Credit Intelligence Limited (ASX:CI1) insider Ka Sek (Jimmie) Wong acquired 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$84,000.00 ($60,000.00).

Ka Sek (Jimmie) Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Ka Sek (Jimmie) Wong acquired 1,000,000 shares of Credit Intelligence stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,000.00 ($14,285.71).

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.20.

Credit Intelligence Limited provides debt restructuring and personal insolvency management services in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Australia. Its services include bankruptcy administration, and individual voluntary arrangement proposal consultancy and implementation services, as well as credit funding for corporate and individuals.

