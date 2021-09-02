Credit Suisse Group Raises Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$144.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group to C$144.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RY. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$140.56.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$129.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$128.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$121.82. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$90.75 and a 1-year high of C$134.23. The company has a market cap of C$184.49 billion and a PE ratio of 13.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.89%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.99, for a total value of C$71,010.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,723 shares in the company, valued at C$491,396.16. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.57, for a total transaction of C$673,593.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$743,332.69. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,164.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

