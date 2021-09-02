Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.
DHY traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $2.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,178,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,829. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.29. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $2.57.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile
