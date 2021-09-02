Creditcoin (CTC) Price Reaches $4.31 on Top Exchanges

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a market cap of $2.44 billion and $11.96 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $4.31 or 0.00008643 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,900.98 or 0.99972574 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00048661 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00065794 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00009868 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007856 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.84 or 0.00644775 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

