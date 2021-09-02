Critical Comparison: Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) & Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED)

Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) and Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Biostage and Ra Medical Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biostage 0 0 0 0 N/A Ra Medical Systems 0 2 0 0 2.00

Ra Medical Systems has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 122.93%. Given Ra Medical Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ra Medical Systems is more favorable than Biostage.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Biostage and Ra Medical Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biostage N/A N/A -$4.86 million N/A N/A Ra Medical Systems $4.41 million 5.00 -$36.04 million N/A N/A

Biostage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ra Medical Systems.

Volatility & Risk

Biostage has a beta of -0.41, indicating that its stock price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ra Medical Systems has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Biostage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.8% of Ra Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of Biostage shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Ra Medical Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Biostage and Ra Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biostage N/A -274.90% -156.23% Ra Medical Systems -721.86% -148.62% -99.70%

Summary

Ra Medical Systems beats Biostage on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Biostage Company Profile

Biostage, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of organ implants to treat congenital defects, cancers, and life-threatening conditions of the esophagus, bronchus and trachea. It operates through Cellframe technology, engineered to stimulate the body’s signaling pathways and natural healing process to regenerate and restore organ function. The company was founded on May 3, 2012 and is headquartered in Holliston, MA.

Ra Medical Systems Company Profile

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development and commercialization of excimer lasers for the treatment of dermatologic and cardiovascular diseases. The firm’s product, Pharos, is used for the treatment of difficult-to-treat, chronic diseases including psoriasis and vitiligo. It operates through the following segments: Dermatology and Vascular. The company was founded by Dean Irwin and Melissa Burstein on September 4, 2002 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

