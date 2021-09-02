CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $300.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $259.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CRWD. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $277.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $290.15.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $269.97 on Monday. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $115.25 and a 52 week high of $289.24. The firm has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -374.96 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total transaction of $1,728,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total transaction of $759,045.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 276,334 shares of company stock worth $70,402,213. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 40.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at $293,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 16.7% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 104,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,070,000 after buying an additional 14,973 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 92.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 10,737 shares during the period. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

