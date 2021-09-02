CryptEx (CRX) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.29 Million

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, CryptEx has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptEx coin can currently be bought for $15.13 or 0.00030650 BTC on major exchanges. CryptEx has a total market cap of $1.29 million and $29,066.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,478.68 or 1.00250708 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00048448 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00008675 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00065061 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00009313 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00007809 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000730 BTC.

About CryptEx

CryptEx (CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

