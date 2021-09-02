Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Market Capitalization Hits $4.16 Billion

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 2nd. Crypto.com Coin has a total market cap of $4.16 billion and approximately $67.25 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. One Crypto.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000329 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00059188 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00014351 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.85 or 0.00137405 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.82 or 0.00817872 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00047949 BTC.

About Crypto.com Coin

Crypto.com Coin (CRYPTO:CRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

