Cryptopay (CPAY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $8,119.00

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 49.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 2nd. In the last week, Cryptopay has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cryptopay has a total market capitalization of $5.21 million and $8,119.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptopay coin can currently be bought for $0.0761 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cryptopay alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00060262 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002926 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00014160 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.22 or 0.00137353 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $405.13 or 0.00815714 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00047419 BTC.

About Cryptopay

Cryptopay (CPAY) is a coin. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 coins and its circulating supply is 68,381,045 coins. The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptopay is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptopay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptopay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptopay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.