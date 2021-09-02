CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Shares Up 4.8%

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW)’s share price shot up 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.80 and last traded at $52.91. 857 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 240,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

About CS Disco (NYSE:LAW)

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

