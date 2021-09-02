Cubiex Power (CBIX-P) Market Cap Achieves $164,814.88

Cubiex Power (CURRENCY:CBIX-P) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Cubiex Power coin can now be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00001977 BTC on major exchanges. Cubiex Power has a total market capitalization of $164,814.88 and approximately $354.00 worth of Cubiex Power was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cubiex Power has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00064748 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.52 or 0.00132540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.43 or 0.00156647 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,747.33 or 0.07580676 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003256 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,605.05 or 1.00348594 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $486.90 or 0.00984984 BTC.

About Cubiex Power

Cubiex Power’s total supply is 55,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,605 coins. Cubiex Power’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports

Cubiex Power Coin Trading

