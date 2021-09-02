CUE Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $525,450.60 (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. CUE Protocol has a total market cap of $525,450.60 and approximately $5,959.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUE Protocol coin can now be purchased for $68.98 or 0.00139771 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00065164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.87 or 0.00133463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.29 or 0.00156605 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,774.89 or 0.07648448 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,432.89 or 1.00157938 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.16 or 0.00798623 BTC.

CUE Protocol Coin Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

Buying and Selling CUE Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUE Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUE Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

