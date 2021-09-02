Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires New Stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNA. FMR LLC purchased a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Curi Capital lifted its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Curi Capital now owns 80,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 11,270 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter worth about $629,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 80.6% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 284,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,371,000 after buying an additional 126,902 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 39.9% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MNA opened at $32.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.24. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a twelve month low of $31.60 and a twelve month high of $36.18.

