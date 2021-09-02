Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys New Shares in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 168 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 195.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total transaction of $1,505,968.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,679.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total transaction of $3,381,987.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at $13,081,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,411 shares of company stock worth $7,207,219 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $397.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.65, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $312.33 and a 12 month high of $449.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $392.40 and its 200 day moving average is $403.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.80.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

