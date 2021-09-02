Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $58,000 Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 193.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 996.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

EXPD opened at $122.92 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.01 and a twelve month high of $130.76. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.97.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 22,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total value of $2,828,817.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,180.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $1,033,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,150 shares of company stock valued at $23,779,063. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

