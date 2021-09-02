Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Makes New Investment in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,528,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,366,000 after purchasing an additional 15,856 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth about $2,494,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 31,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.51, for a total transaction of $4,054,032.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,876,147.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $2,674,986.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,512,245.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 323,968 shares of company stock valued at $43,163,413. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.29.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $127.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.91. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $84.70 and a one year high of $139.95.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

