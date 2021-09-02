Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Makes New Investment in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 236.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $273.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.25.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $265.18 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $151.40 and a one year high of $283.43. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.05.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

